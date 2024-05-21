Stand for the Silent: Protecting Kids from Cyberbullying

When it comes to kids and phones, the discussion always centers around determining the right age for them to get their first device. With numerous risks involved in our youth using phones, it’s crucial to implement measures that ensure their safety. Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent, joined Inside South Florida to share his insight.

Stand for the Silent was founded in 2010 after Kirk and his wife, Laura, tragically lost their 11-year-old son, Ty, to suicide due to bullying. Since then, Kirk has traveled across the country, speaking at schools and community organizations to raise awareness about the severe consequences of bullying.

Kirk offered several practical tips for parents and guardians to help keep their children safe while using phones:



Set Acceptable Options: Determine what activities and features are acceptable for your child on their phone before choosing the device. This includes deciding which apps and websites are appropriate. Use Helpful Tools: Consider installing monitoring tools on your child’s phone. Kirk recommends "Bark," a tool that monitors social media presence and sends alerts to parents if their child is being bullied or if their child is the bully. Parents should also ensure they are on their child’s friends list on social media platforms to monitor their activity. Set Expectations and Rules: Discuss and establish rules with your child regarding phone usage, including time limits and acceptable activities. Make sure they understand the importance of these rules for their safety. Discuss Cyberbullying and Child Predators: Have open conversations with your child about the dangers of cyberbullying and online predators. Teach them that not everyone online is who they claim to be and encourage them to come to you if they encounter any suspicious behavior.

Kirk believes that young people can drive change in addressing bullying. To support this, Stand for the Silent offers $5,000 scholarships twice a year. Additionally, they have introduced 15 state-specific $2,500 scholarships for states with active teams raising awareness in their communities. This program aims to expand, involving corporations and companies to provide even more scholarships.

For more information and resources, parents can visit standforthesilent.org, which offers a downloadable guide on combatting cyberbullying, providing step-by-step instructions for protecting your child online.