Stand Up To Cancer using your Mastercard

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 06, 2023
Breast Cancer Survivor and Founder of Stand Up To Cancer, Sue Schwartz, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the organization’s campaign featuring Jennifer Hudson.

“Stand Up To Cancer raises funds to get therapies to patients quickly. We fund scientists across multiple institutions and across multiple disciplines,” says Schwartz. “MasterCard is a great partner of Stand Up To Cancer. They have donated over $65 million. You can use your MasterCard, and they'll make the donation for you, and it goes to cancer research.”

