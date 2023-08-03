Standard Process supplements’ nutritional benefits

Registered Dietitian, Frances Largeman-Roth, joined Inside South Florida to share an alternative to help provide the vitamins and nutrients you may be missing.

“Whole foods are higher in nutrients than processed foods, and nutrient dense foods are essential for good health,” says Largeman-Roth. “The most well-intentioned diets can be missing key nutrients, and supplements are an easy way to help fill in those gaps. Choosing the right one is important. Standard Process has more than 300 high quality supplements.”

For more information, visit StandardProcess.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Standard Process.