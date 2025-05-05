Star Wars Trivia Heats Up for May the Fourth on Inside South Florida

As May the Fourth approaches, Star Wars fans across South Florida are preparing their lightsabers, donning their space buns, and brushing up on Jedi knowledge—and the Inside South Florida team is no exception.

Kicking off a weekend full of lookalikes and themed festivities, the studio took a playful detour into a galaxy far, far away with a quick round of Star Wars trivia—perfect for casual fans and Jedi Masters alike.

The questions? Designed to be friendly even for the most novice of rebels. Among them:



What year did the first Star Wars movie hit theaters? (Answer: 1977)

movie hit theaters? (Answer: 1977) Who’s the son of Darth Vader? (A no-brainer for most: Luke Skywalker.)

What’s a Padawan? (Hint: Not a hairstyle, but a Jedi apprentice.)

And finally, which princess inspired generations of space buns? (Answer: Princess Leia, of course.)

With a little help and a lot of laughs, our hosts proved you don’t need to be fluent in Wookiee to enjoy the spirit of Star Wars Day.

Whether you're tuning into a movie marathon, hitting a cosplay event, or just enjoying some themed fun at home, remember—May the Fourth be with you.