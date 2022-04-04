Starbucks BAYA™ Energy presents The Energy Makers Lab, launches first energy drink

Many of us need an energy boost to get through the day.

Jordan Fisher, actor, singer, dancer, musician and producer has teamed up with Starbucks for the launch of the brand’s first energy drink, Starbucks BAYA™ Energy. Their new campaign is “The Energy Makers Lab.”

“It’s an idea, it’s a concept, essentially all the creators bring their unique talents to the table as musicians, producers and directors,” says Fisher. “At the end of the day we all live by the same rule. Leading with love, inspiration, good vibes and encouragement.”

“As the producer, I like to round everyone up, get them excited and connect with them on their visions,” explains Fisher. “Connecting with the creators and getting to know about their projects on TikTok and social media. We all love Starbucks and all of us need caffeine to function. Between travel and work we all could use a pick me up.”

Fisher says his favorite BAYA™ Energy flavor is the Mango Guava because it’s light and refreshing. For more information visit the EnergyMakersLab.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Starbucks®.