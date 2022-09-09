Stars of DC Stargirl, Joel McHale, and Brec Bassinger share what to expect from season three

DC Stargirl is back for season three and stars of the show, Joel McHale and Brec Bassinger, joined Inside South Florida to share everything we can expect from this new season.

“Season three is titled frenemies. The villains and the heroes having teamed up together,” says Bassinger. “Coming into season three, they're living in the same town, and you're trying to decide who can be trusted and who can't be trusted.”

McHale, who plays Starman, is a regular for season three.

“It’s a dream come true. The fact that I get to be a superhero is one of those boyhood dreams,” says McHale. “I love tights, I love wearing makeup. I love the show, Geoff Johns created this amazing show.”

In the new season, the frenemies will have to work together to solve a murder.

“It's a murder mystery,” says Bassinger. “First episode, we have a murder, and you're trying to figure out who did it.”

You can catch Joel McHale and Brec Bassinger on DC Stargirl on Wednesdays at 8 pm on WSFL-TV