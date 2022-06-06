Stars Tian Richards and Ashleigh Murray share what to expect from their new show, “Tom Swift”

The CW has delivered a new show for the summer. Based on the characters from the Nancy Drew universe, “Tom Swift” is packed with the mystery, sci-fi, and drama we have come to expect. Stars of the show, Tian Richards and Ashleigh Murray, joined Inside South Florida to tell us more about the show.

“I'm feeling on top of the world right now,” says Richards. “From just giving it a little taste in Nancy Drew, to scratching the surface, and now to open it up to the world, I'm feeling amazing.”

Murray, being a staple on both Riverdale and Katy Keene, reflects on being this show's leading lady.

“It was my first time being the lead female on a show. I am very proud and very excited,” says Murray. “Zenzi is the child of a real estate legacy. She has a family that has established generational wealth and her family and the Swift's were very close. She and Tom grew up together from childhood, which is why they have such a long-standing strong bond.”

The show not only breaks racial barriers with multiple black leads, but LGBTQ barriers with Tom being a member of the LGBTQ community.

“It is the first time this is being done on network TV so just to be a part of that,” says Richards. “This is the moment I always say, from the first time I read Tom on the page and took him in, I wish something like this had existed for myself as a kid.”

You can watch “Tom Swift” on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW