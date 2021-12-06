Start packing for these amazing vacations you can take in 2022

The holidays are back with a vengeance and so is travel! Here to tell us what not to miss in 2022 is travel and human connection expert, the wonderful Michaela Guzy, founder of the content house, OhThePeopleYouMeet.

Holiday travel numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Over 80,000 people visited Miami for the 2021 Art Basel, the first one back since 2019. The galleries offer a wide range of art, from classic to contemporary and even performance art pieces. The art stretches out to the streets into Wynwood, so even after Art Basel ends, you'll still be able to enjoy the art and culture year-round.

If you want to focus on self-care, you can plan an entire trip around it. The Chenot Palace in Weggis, Switzerland, is a wellness retreat. It was just rated as the best detox spa in the world. Michaela will be taking part in one of their famous detox programs while being surrounded by the gorgeous landscape of the Swiss Alps.

Cruises are back and going to more new places than ever before. In 2022, cruisers can enjoy the new super-exclusive Aqua Mare with 7 and 14-night itineraries navigating the Galapagos Islands in both east and west directions. Travelers will encounter endemic wildlife, volcanic landscapes and geological formations, and even 17th-century pirate hideouts. The crew even includes two naturalist guides to ensure a five-star experience that is second to none in the Archipelago.

