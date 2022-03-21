Start Spring off right with these essentials from Entertainment Expert Paul Zahn

There is no better time than Spring to hit the refresh button. Entertainment Expert Paul Zahn joined us to tell us about his list of products that will bring you into the new season the right way.

Looking to host some friends on your patio? Paul says TJ Maxx and Marshall’s have you covered. With products like tie-dye bowls, pattern pillows, and designed plastic glasses, your Spring barbeques will be unmatched. If you don’t have time to make it to the store, you can find all these products at TJMaxx.com and Marshall’s.com.

Bring even more life to the party with Beronia’s Tempranillo red wine. Available at Publix, it is the perfect wine to pair with a variety of foods from steak to pizza and will keep your guests wanting more.

Make sure you look sharp for your guests with JC Penney’s brand-new men’s clothing line, Mutual Weave. Their lifestyle denim brand will have you looking and feeling your best all Spring long. You can find these products and more at JCPenney.com

Need to clean up after hosting? Paul says the Roborock Dyad self-cleaning vacuum is built to clean up even the toughest messes. It even has both wet and dry settings so all your floor cleaning needs are done by one machine. Make sure to grab yours at Amazon.com before it’s too late.

