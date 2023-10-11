Start Your Engines: NASCAR Is Speeding into Miami

Watch Now
NASCAR Truck Series Driver, Nick Sanchez, joined Inside South Florida to kick off the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series 400 weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway in the most thrilling and unforgettable way.

Sanchez gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the preparations that go behind competing.

“It’s pretty physical and obviously with that being said, there’s a lot of physical preparation,” says Sanchez. “A lot of cardio, a lot of strength training, and also a lot of work.”

Currently ranked in the top 8, Sanchez is gearing up for the upcoming Talladega race, aiming to hopefully return to Homestead before advancing to the championship in Phoenix.

“If we can be successful in that aspect, you look to next year and continuing in building myself as a driver and building my racing program,” says Sanchez. “Obviously in the future, my goal is to compete in the cup series for wins and you know, I’m still in the developmental stages, but that’s the goal.”

For more information, follow @nicksanchez080.

