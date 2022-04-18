Start your journey as a caregiver with Comfort Keepers

While millions of Americans are searching for new jobs, Comfort Keepers, a leading provider of home care, offers both fulfilling and sustainable answers. Some of their caregivers joined us to help us understand more about this rewarding career opportunity.

For more than 20 years Comfort Keepers have been an in-home care network for seniors and other adults and have made it their goal to “help their clients thrive and find joy and purpose in their everyday lives.” Currently, they have more than 700 locations around the world.

“We have a brand promise, it's called elevating the human spirit. And I've thought a lot about that, that that's profound.” Says Director of Human Resources, Nicole Long. “And that's not just for our clients, but it's for every caregiver, every comfort keeper in this organization.”

According to a recent survey, out of 1000 Comfort Keepers staff, 90% reported not only being satisfied with the personal fulfillment gained in their job, but with the flexibility of being an in-home caregiver.

Comfort Keepers Caregiver, Terrain Cook says, “The best part [of] being a caregiver for me is just watching my people smile and laugh and just get through their day. The things that I would do for my grandma, I would do it for them and that makes me feel overjoyed like I'm being a part of their lives.”

To learn more, visit comfort keepers.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Comfort Keepers