Stay fit and enjoy the outdoors by utilizing your local trails

Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:31:33-04

Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail advocacy organization, is encouraging us to kick off the Spring trail season on Celebrate Trails Day Saturday, April 23. Brandy Horton, Vice President of Communications at Rails to Trails Conservancy, joined us with the details.

“Celebrate Trails Day is a really fun moment to get out on trails and shine a spotlight on how important these assets are in all of our communities,” says Horton. “There's all sorts of incredible trails to explore and events to take part in.”

Horton wants us all to make the most out of being outdoors.

“Being outdoors is something that is uniquely individual, right? There's so many things that people love to do,” says Horton. “If you want to really push yourself, learn how to do a long-distance bike ride or, you know, prepare your bicycle for a bike packing trip or something like that. There's all sorts of things you can do.”

She also expresses the importance of trails to the community.

“Trails do so much for all of us every single day, they provide safe places for kids to walk to school, they're safe places for all of us to get outside and to be active.” says Horton.

For more information, visit their website, railstotrails.org

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Rails to Trails

