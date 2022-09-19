Watch Now
Stay healthy this fall with help from the College of American Pathologists

Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 13:19:38-04

The FDA's health guidelines change as new developments become available. Dr. Emily Volk, President of the College of American Pathologists, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you stay healthy this fall.

“The home tests for COVID work best when they're done repeatedly. If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are not symptomatic, you can take a home test,” says Volk. “If it's negative, that’s a good thing. They're saying take it again in 48 hours. Make sure it’s negative, and then take it one more time 48 hours later.”

In recent reports, new cases of polio have been reported.

“Polio is very scary. If you get it, it can be absolutely devastating,” says Volk. “It is totally preventable with the vaccine.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the College of American Pathologists.

