Stay Healthy This School Season with Nutritious Recipes from Frances Largeman-Roth

As the school year kicks off, staying healthy is essential—and it starts with nutrition. Best-selling author and nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth joined Inside South Florida to share easy and kid-friendly recipes to help you pack the perfect lunchboxes and prepare delicious after-school snacks. Here are some of her top ideas:
- Peanut Butter Apple Oatmeal Muffins
These muffins are full of fall flavors and are ideal for busy mornings or after-school snacks. They are easy to make, and getting the kids involved with mixing the batter and prepping the muffin tins makes it a fun family activity. You can also find an infant-friendly version of this recipe at NationalPeanutBoard.org.
- Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce
For a quick and savory snack, try a simple peanut butter dipping sauce paired with chopped fruits and veggies. This healthy snack combines protein with fruits and veggies, offering a well-rounded and nutritious option that kids will love.
- Crazy Chicken Tenders
Take your chicken tenders to the next level by using peanut flour and chopped peanuts for an added boost of protein and fiber. This recipe makes a great lunchbox meal or family dinner and showcases the benefits of peanuts as a nutrient-dense plant-based protein.
Peanuts, with their high protein content, fiber, and over 30 essential micronutrients, make a perfect healthy addition to any meal. For more delicious recipes and information, visit NationalPeanutBoard.org.