Stay Healthy This School Season with Nutritious Recipes from Frances Largeman-Roth

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by National Peanut Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the school year kicks off, staying healthy is essential—and it starts with nutrition. Best-selling author and nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth joined Inside South Florida to share easy and kid-friendly recipes to help you pack the perfect lunchboxes and prepare delicious after-school snacks. Here are some of her top ideas:

  1. Peanut Butter Apple Oatmeal Muffins
    These muffins are full of fall flavors and are ideal for busy mornings or after-school snacks. They are easy to make, and getting the kids involved with mixing the batter and prepping the muffin tins makes it a fun family activity. You can also find an infant-friendly version of this recipe at NationalPeanutBoard.org.
  2. Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce
    For a quick and savory snack, try a simple peanut butter dipping sauce paired with chopped fruits and veggies. This healthy snack combines protein with fruits and veggies, offering a well-rounded and nutritious option that kids will love.
  3. Crazy Chicken Tenders
    Take your chicken tenders to the next level by using peanut flour and chopped peanuts for an added boost of protein and fiber. This recipe makes a great lunchbox meal or family dinner and showcases the benefits of peanuts as a nutrient-dense plant-based protein.

Peanuts, with their high protein content, fiber, and over 30 essential micronutrients, make a perfect healthy addition to any meal. For more delicious recipes and information, visit NationalPeanutBoard.org.

