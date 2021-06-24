Stay hydrated from inside out with these products

As the weather warms up staying hydrated is essential to having a good time. It also goes beyond just drinking water, your whole body craves moisture. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye is here with the products that will keep you healthy and hydrated.

First, let's start with your hair. The Hair Biology Soft & Hydrated Collection is exclusively at Target. It will protect your hair from the damage done by UV rays and chlorine. This line is specifically made for women who are 50 years old and up, catering to thinning hair. There are shampoos, conditioners, and more, all to keep your hair looking the best.

Curly hair needs even more attention. Twist is a new hair care line that will give you defined, bouncy curls. There are three different options ranging in how much hydration your hair needs. You can take a curl quiz here to find out which of their products will be best for you.

If you're dealing with dry eyes due to allergies or chlorine, try the Twenty/Twenty Easy On The Eyes Daily Hygiene Facial Spray. It's refreshing for your eyes and skin while also killing bacteria that can lead to eye issues and acne.

The sun will dry out your skin during this ridiculous heat. You can smooth out and perk up your skin with the Frank Body Coffee Scrubs. Your skin will be glowing, and the coffee scent will wake you up bright and early in the showers.

Finally, time to focus on your feet. Whether you go barefoot or wear sandals at the beach or park, the ARM & HAMMER™ Cleansing and Refreshing Foot Wipes will make sure you don't bring any germs. They're infused with tons of ingredients to keep your feet smooth and refreshed after a long day, but not slippery!