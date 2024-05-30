Watch Now
Stay Hydrated This Summer with Dasani’s New Look and Refreshing Taste

Posted at 6:19 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 18:19:36-04

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Dasani. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is officially here, and with temperatures and humidity on the rise, hydration has never been more important. The Weather Company and forecasts from NOAA predict that the summer of 2024 could be the hottest yet. To help you stay hydrated, Dasani is stepping up with a fresh new look and an improved formula.

Dasani has made a splash this summer by removing sodium chloride from its formulation, resulting in a refreshing taste that is perfect for keeping you hydrated throughout the hot days. This change ensures that every sip is as crisp and refreshing as possible, helping to prevent dehydration.

In addition to the new taste, Dasani is also committed to sustainability. The brand now offers bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, making it easier for you to make environmentally friendly choices while staying hydrated.

Dasani has also unveiled a new visual identity system (VIS) across all its packaging and communications. This includes an eye-catching and calming visual design with a lighter celestial blue color palette, enhancing the overall drinking experience.

To learn more about Dasani’s new look and taste, as well as their commitment to sustainability, visit coca-colacompany.com. Stay cool, stay refreshed, and stay hydrated with Dasani this summer!

