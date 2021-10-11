Stay mobile with the best walker, wheelchair, or scooter for you

Scooters, wheelchairs, and walkers are not always a simple find or one size fits all. We spent some time at Pill Box Pharmacy and Medical Supply with our WSFL-tv trusted advisor Steve Pressman who has everything to keep you mobile.

The professionals at Pill Box will make sure you get into the proper-sized mobility accessory and teach you how to use them properly. Whether this is a device you'll be using for the rest of your life, or short-term to help you heal from an injury, you'll get the best product for you.

Pill Box takes care of all servicing and repairs for any of the medical items you buy from them. For this week you can get a special 10% off your purchase if you mention this segment. Head to pillbox123.com to find the nearest location to you!