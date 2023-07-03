Watch Now
Stay on top of your wellness game this summer

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 18:30:03-04

Don't let your wellness routine take a summer break! Join Registered Dietitian and Food and Nutrition Expert Maggie Michalczyk as she reveals tips to keep your well-being in check, even during those vacation days.

“So as a dietitian, I'm all about doing small things that can make a big difference in our health and one of those things is taking a multivitamin,” says Michalczyk. “New Chapter complete multivitamins packed with more than 20 essential nutrients and are designed to maximize nutrient intake with whole food fermented vitamins. This is a great place to start if you're looking for something to add to your wellness routine.”

To learn more, visit NewChapter.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by New Chapter Vitamins & Supplements.

