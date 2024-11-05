Stay on Track This Holiday Season: Expert Tips from MetaboliK Health

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MetaboliK Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holidays fast approaching, Dr. Sasha De Jesus joined Inside South Florida to share strategies for staying on track with wellness goals while still enjoying the season’s festivities. Working as a preventative cardiologist and obesity medicine specialist for MetaboliK Health, Dr. De Jesus emphasized planning as the key to success when navigating holiday temptations, whether you're on a fitness journey or focusing on nutrition.

Holiday Travel Tips:

Healthy Snacks : Avoid gas station and airport junk food by packing healthy snacks.

: Avoid gas station and airport junk food by packing healthy snacks. Exercise Flexibility: If you can’t get to a gym, stay active by going for a walk or using workout videos that don’t require equipment.

Thanksgiving Plate Tips:

Balance Your Plate : Fill half with non-starchy vegetables, add lean protein like turkey, and choose lighter dessert options like pumpkin pie instead of pecan pie.

: Fill half with non-starchy vegetables, add lean protein like turkey, and choose lighter dessert options like pumpkin pie instead of pecan pie. Healthier Swaps: Replace candied yams with roasted sweet potatoes for a nutritious twist on classic flavors.

Special Holiday Offer:

Dr. De Jesus announced a generous gift for Inside South Florida viewers: a free one-hour initial health evaluation with MetaboliK Health for 10 lucky viewers! This assessment includes a complete analysis of blood work, family and personal health history, and a comprehensive wellness plan. To apply, complete the eligibility survey on her website, metabolikhealth.com, and use the code HEALTHYFL.

Jumpstart your health journey today, and don’t wait until the new year! For more information and to claim your spot, visit metabolikhealth.com and take the first step toward a healthier holiday season.