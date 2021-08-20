Watch
Stay, play, and shop with peace of mind thanks to new cleaner and safer business practices

Posted at 1:09 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 13:09:11-04

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed our lives, making concerns about public health and hygiene part of our daily lives and a priority when evaluating where we eat, stay, shop, and play. Mom, Food Network Star, TV host, and super chef Tregaye Fraser wants to ensure the places you visit outside the comfort of your own home are committed to cleanliness. She is teaming up with Ecolab Science Certified to share important information about how businesses are advancing cleaner, safer practices.

Places with the Ecolab Science Certified Seal are committed to advancing cleaner, safer environments. This new program helps businesses maintain a higher level of cleanliness through science-based practices. It's not just for restaurants either, hotels can earn the seal as well.

The efforts put forward by Ecolab are putting everyone on a path back to normalcy. You can learn more at https://sciencecertified.ecolab.com/

