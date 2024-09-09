Stay Powered Up No Matter the Situation: The Latest in Portable Power Solutions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lion Energy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Did you know the average American spends about 70 days a year looking at their phone? And nothing is more annoying than when that device runs out of power—especially when you're not near an outlet. Or worse, when there's a sudden power outage at home. Fortunately, lifestyle reporter Kia Malone has some of the latest solutions to keep your devices charged and your home powered, no matter the situation.

First up, for those on the go, Kia highlights the Lion Eclipse—a 3-in-1 handheld wireless charger and USB power bank. Whether you're on a flight, at home, or at work, this compact device can power multiple gadgets without the need for multiple cords. It’s fast to recharge and fits right in the palm of your hand.

If you're dealing with a power outage, like those in Houston after Hurricane Barrel, the Lion Safari portable generator is the answer. This lithium battery-powered generator can power essential items like appliances, TVs, communication devices, and even your fridge. It's safe to use indoors, silent, and can even be recharged with solar power.

For prolonged power outages, the Lion Sanctuary provides a whole-home power storage system to keep your home running for days. Whether you're dealing with a storm or another unexpected situation, Lion Energy offers safe, renewable sources of clean energy.

For more details or to find a dealer near you, visit lionenergy.com/tv.