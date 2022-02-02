Watch
Stay proactive about Medicare coverage after open enrollment

Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:15:43-05

Let’s talk health - being proactive about medicare coverage doesn’t have to end when open enrollment does. Dr. Philip Painter, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement, is here to share tips on how to make the most of medicare coverage in 2022.

Many people have a new health plan, and understanding what the plan covers and what benefits are available are the first steps. Policyholders should check in with themselves and see what preventative care services they are due for. Medicare Advantage plans offer extra benefits like vision, dental, and hearing, which can help cover the costs of these screenings.

UnitedHealthcare offers special services like fitness club membership benefits and house calls with nurse practitioners. For more information on these plans and benefits you might be missing out on head to UHC.com

