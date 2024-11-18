Stay Protected This Holiday Season with Flu, COVID-19, and RSV Vaccinations

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Walgreens. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the holidays approach, the risk of spreading respiratory illnesses increases with travel and gatherings. Walgreen’s chief pharmacy officer Anita Patel joined Inside South Florida to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and RSV before the festive season begins.

Why Vaccination Matters

“Every year as we enter the holiday season, respiratory illness tends to spread with travel and more people gathering for celebrations,” Anita explained. “Getting vaccinated can protect you from illness, but if you do get sick, it will also lower the likelihood of having severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization and even death.”

Vaccination helps ensure that a minor sniffle doesn’t turn into a severe illness requiring hospitalization, allowing families to focus on celebrating rather than worrying about health.

When and Where to Get Vaccinated

Timing: Get vaccinated before holiday celebrations and travel ramp up.

Get vaccinated before holiday celebrations and travel ramp up. Convenience: Vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV can be administered during a single visit at Walgreens locations. Appointments can be made online, or you can walk in for service.

If You Get Sick

Anita shared that Walgreens pharmacists can provide flu and COVID-19 testing with a single test. Results help determine the right course of action, whether a prescription antiviral or over-the-counter medication. For veterans and uninsured individuals, free testing may be available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit your local Walgreens or head to their website, Walgreens.com.