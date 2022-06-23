Stay safe on the water with Trusted Advisor, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

It’s boating season in South Florida and staying safe is a top priority. WSFL TV’s Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to keep you safe while out on the water.

“If you’re born on or after January 1, 1988, you have to take a required boater safety certification course to operate that vessel in the state of Florida, both on inland and out to the ocean,” says Dover. “This basically prepares you to know all the safety precautions for boating, how to properly captain, how to properly navigate, and how to properly notify all of your guests and invitees aboard on how to carry themselves while they’re on a boat.”

In the case of a boating accident knowing exactly what to do can help save lives. Demesmin shares the steps to take to have aid rendered quickly.

“Once everybody is safe, you call the authorities to get them there as quickly as possible and to make sure that they can attend to anybody that needs care,” says Demesmin.

Passengers can sustain injuries not limited only to boating collisions.

“Accidents can happen from slipping on the deck, diving into shallow water, or going near the propeller,” says Dover. “Educate yourself as to how to go around the boat and how to properly handle yourself while walking aboard a boat that’s moving, sitting or anchored.”

Before heading out on the water ensure that the required list of supplies is in tow. Demesmin and Dover are providing Inside South Florida viewers with two items that can be marked off your check list.

“We have flashlight and whistles. If you guys want any of these items reach out to us on Instagram or Facebook,” says Demesmin.

