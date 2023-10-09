Watch Now
“Stay Sane in an Insane World,” A Guide to Living Your Best Life by New York Times Best-Selling Author

New York Times Best-Selling Author, Greg Harden, joined Inside South Florida to share his expertise and creative process behind his book, “Stay Sane in an Insane World.”

“Everyone's now talking about ‘I want to be the best version of myself.’ How do you do that,” says Harden. “By becoming the world's greatest expert on one subject, you. To be able to do self-evaluation, self-assessment, to increase your self-awareness, to train yourself, to practice training rehearse, give 100% of the time at everything you do. Not just making money, but being a friend, being a father, being somebody who's just having a great time relaxing better than the average person.

