Staying Hydrated This Summer: Expert Tips from Pedialyte

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pedialyte. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As temperatures rise during the summer, staying hydrated becomes increasingly important. Inside South Florida welcomed Pamela Nisevich Bede, a best-selling author, nutritionist, and exercise expert, to discuss the signs of dehydration and how to prevent it.

Pamela emphasized the critical role hydration plays in overall health, particularly during hot weather. "Hydration is one of my favorite topics because… 60 to 70% of our bodies are made up of water. Losing just 2% of our body weight due to dehydration can leave us feeling off," she explained. Symptoms of dehydration can include tiredness, fatigue, dizziness, irritability, and headaches. Pamela noted that thirst is not always the best indicator of when to rehydrate, underscoring the need to keep hydration top of mind.

To beat the heat this summer, Pamela suggested thinking through hydration before, during, and after daily activities. She recommended starting the day by adding fluids and using electrolyte drinks like Pedialyte by Abbott, which contain essential minerals such as sodium, potassium, and chloride. These electrolytes help the body retain fluids and function optimally, especially when lost through sweat.

In addition to drinking fluids, Pamela highlighted the importance of hydrating through food. "Twenty percent or more of your fluid needs can come from foods. Fruits and vegetables… like cucumbers and melons, can contain up to 90% water," she said. These foods also provide vitamins, minerals, fiber, and electrolytes, making them a great choice for hydration.

Pamela advised against overdoing it with sugary drinks, as excessive sugar can impede the hydration process. Instead, she recommended sticking to electrolyte-rich options and hydrating consistently throughout the day.

For more information on staying hydrated and the benefits of products like Pedialyte, Pamela directed viewers to visit pedialyte.com. Pedialyte can be found in the baby aisle, pharmacy aisle, and on Amazon.