STAYING POWERED UP DURING HURRICANE SEASON

Ampace Andes offers a range of portable power stations designed for emergencies and extreme conditions, drawing from two decades of energy storage expertise. Their products function in temperatures as low as -20°C, maintain charge for up to eight years, and have proven reliable even at high altitudes, such as 7,200 meters on Mount Everest. With summer storms approaching, these power stations are essential for ensuring safety and comfort during power outages, providing dependable energy solutions to keep you connected.

The Ampace lineup includes three tailored models to meet varying emergency needs. The 300 model is ideal for short outages, powering small devices like phones and LED lights. The 600 Pro caters to longer disruptions, supporting larger items such as laptops and small refrigerators. For significant emergencies like hurricanes, the 1500 model offers extensive backup power, capable of running most household appliances and essential medical equipment. All Ampace Andes power stations are available on Amazon.com, ensuring families are prepared for any emergency.