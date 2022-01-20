Staying safe while boating with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr and Jeremy Dover help clients get through some of their toughest days whether it be a car accident, boating accident, and even issues with nursing homes.

The team at Demesmin and Dover help people who are struggling with any type of personal injury, including boating accidents, medical malpractice, slip and falls, and more. Last year the team had their first boating accident case and were able to recover over $1 million for their client.

If you are involved in a boating accident it's important to immediately contact authorities to get the other people on the boat the right type of care they need.