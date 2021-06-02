Staying up to date on extreme weather in South Florida

In South Florida, they say if you don't like the weather just wait 5 minutes, it'll change. Planning out your day around the weather can be tough, but AccuWeather can help keep you dry, and safe.

As hurricane season approaches the threat of extreme and fast-changing weather is imminent. Jonathan Porter, the chief meteorologist with AccuWeather, says this year is shaping up to be another busy one. Predictions show 16 to 20 named storms, 7 to 10 which could become hurricanes, and 3 to 5 direct impacts on the US.

For the second year in a row, AccuWeather will be helping you stay informed about hurricane season with their Hurricane Preparation Special. The special will cover everything from what you should have in your preparedness kit, to how to care for a pet during the storm.

You can still have a lot of fun this summer, Jonathan says. By checking the AccuWeather mobile app, television network, or website, you will get real-time updates and the latest local forecasts. There's even a tool that will tell you when the rain will stop at your specific address for up to four hours.

Stay safe while you're outdoors or indoors this summer, and check your local weather at AccuWeather.com