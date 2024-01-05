Watch Now
Steer Clear of These 5 Rookie Workout Mistakes for a Successful Fitness Journey

Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 18:10:01-05

Smashfit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to shed light on the common mistakes made by new gym-goers, including using too much weight, swinging weights, and not using full range of motion.

“Although you should never worry about what people think at the gym or anywhere, if you're new, it's hard to avoid,” says Frey. “So today, I'm going to talk to you about five rookie mistakes not to make so you look like a pro at the gym. Because the only way to get to the place you want—healthy, fit, and confident—is to move through your new.”

