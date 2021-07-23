Watch
Stella Rosa Wines are perfect for summer

Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:50:54-04

Stella Rosa is America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine and they're back today to tell us all about their summer drinks.

There's a new flavor for you to enjoy in the full-sized bottles and single-serve cans. The black cherry flavor is perfect for summer and will transition seamlessly into fall.

You can add an extra kick by adding a shot or two of your favorite hard alcohol. Make a great frozen drink with the black cherry flavor and a couple of shots of vodka, which is great for sitting by the pool.

There are tons of fruit flavors, all gluten-free, vegan, low sugar, and low calories. There's something for everyone, and you can find your go-to flavor at https://stellarosawines.com/

