Stella Rosa Wines are perfect for summer

Stella Rosa is America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine and they're back today to tell us all about their summer drinks.

There's a new flavor for you to enjoy in the full-sized bottles and single-serve cans. The black cherry flavor is perfect for summer and will transition seamlessly into fall.

You can add an extra kick by adding a shot or two of your favorite hard alcohol. Make a great frozen drink with the black cherry flavor and a couple of shots of vodka, which is great for sitting by the pool.

There are tons of fruit flavors, all gluten-free, vegan, low sugar, and low calories. There's something for everyone, and you can find your go-to flavor at https://stellarosawines.com/