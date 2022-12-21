Stella Rosa Wines are the Gift that Keeps on Giving

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and these stellar spirits can make your holidays even more festive. Communications Director of Riboli Family Wines, Daniela Garrido joined Inside South Florida with the latest offerings from the Stella Rosa line of libations.

“When you talk about Stella Rosa wines, everybody knows it, but little do they know the family behind it,” says Garrido. “The family behind it is actually Riboli Family Wines. They’ve been around since 1917, so over 100 years this family has been in the wine business.”

Riboli Family Wines outlasted prohibition in an unlikely location for a winery.

“Their original location in Downtown LA, which you wouldn’t imagine a winery in downtown LA., but it is still there today,” says Garrido. “Since then, you know, they’ve grown to have two restaurants at the winery, they have a tasting room and then they have vineyards all across California.”

Riboli Family Wines has remained a family-owned business for well over a century.

“I think that it’s such a great time of the year to be supporting a family-owned business, especially when you’re drinking a glass of wine with your family,” says Garrido. “They have over a dozen brands. Stella Rosa is just one of their top ones.

From prosecco to brandy, Stella Rosa’s delectable variety of spirits can give South Floridians a little extra holiday cheer.

“Stella Rosa Brandy is flying off the shelves here in Miami. People love it,” says Garrido. “Our most popular one right now has been the honey peach, which is the perfect one to pair with eggnog. That’s the one that I pair with my own eggnog at home.”

You can find stores that carry Stella Rosa near you SanAntonioWinery.com.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Stella Rosa.