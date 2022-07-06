Stella Rosa Wines is helping you beat the summer heat

A great cocktail can refresh you during the hottest of days. Stella Rosa Wines District Manager, Ryan Judson, joined Inside South Florida to help you beat the heat this summer with Stella Rosa Wines.

“Stella Rosa’s Full-sparkling Wine is a great way to refresh yourself. Our fans know Stella Rosa’s Semi-sweet and Semi-sparkling Wines,” says Judson. “Our recent releases from the Full-sparkling line, the Stella Rosa Asti, adds that extra kick of bubbles that I think our customers and anyone in America is really enjoying right now.”

Wow your guests at your next gathering with Stella Rosa’s Cucumber Cooler recipe.

“Stella Rosa is the ultimate cocktail mixer. The Stella Rosa Cucumber Cooler is made with Stella Rosa’s Moscato, a little bit of lime juice, honey, and mint. You muddle the mint a little bit and shake it with the lime and honey. Then you strain it, add the Moscato, and add a couple of wedges of cucumber.”

Stella Rosa Wines offer a variety of products to tantalize any palette.

“We just listen to our customers. We've got to make those people happy,” says Judson. “Bringing them a variety of different options is what drives our brand forward.”

For more information, visit StellaRosaWines.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Stella Rosa.