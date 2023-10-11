Watch Now
Stella Rosa Wines Unveils Spicy Series Collection

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Stella Rosa Wines Communications Director, Daniela Garrido, joined Inside South Florida to showcase their latest Spicy Series Collection featuring a mix of tropical flavors to keep you refreshed in the Miami heat.

“The new Spicy Series is actually made with Moscato grapes and Italian chili peppers,” says Garrido. “So, it's quite a mix. And if you look at each bottle in the back, it has a meter of how spicy to how sweet it is. So, you can kind of decide okay, am I looking for something that's going to build more heat or am I looking for something a little bit sweeter? And all of our different flavors, we have the mango chili, we have the lime chili, and we have the pineapple chili.”

For more information, visit most major retailers or visit StellaRosaWines.com.

