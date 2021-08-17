Stella Rosa's summer stellabration

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't get out and enjoy the season! Do it with some refreshing Stella Wine. Public relations coordinator, Audrey Lewis, stopped by Inside South Florida to share some of the tastiest flavors for your stella-bration.

"Everybody can find a way to stellabrate together," stated Lewis.

There newest canvienent line of drinks house their eight most popular drinks, including the brand new Black Cherry. These single serving, ready-to-go cans can be thrown into any cooler, any time. Choose from any of their 35 drink selections today!

For more info, visit StellRosaWine.com.