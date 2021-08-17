Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Stella Rosa's summer stellabration

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:24:56-04

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't get out and enjoy the season! Do it with some refreshing Stella Wine. Public relations coordinator, Audrey Lewis, stopped by Inside South Florida to share some of the tastiest flavors for your stella-bration.

"Everybody can find a way to stellabrate together," stated Lewis.

There newest canvienent line of drinks house their eight most popular drinks, including the brand new Black Cherry. These single serving, ready-to-go cans can be thrown into any cooler, any time. Choose from any of their 35 drink selections today!

For more info, visit StellRosaWine.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors