Step Back in Time at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum: A Journey Through Florida’s Rail History

Visitors to the Gold Coast Railroad Museum can immerse themselves in the rich history of early 20th-century rail and freight cars, with a unique collection dating back to the early 1900s. The museum, founded in 1957 by a University of Miami student and the Dean of Students—both railroad enthusiasts—started with the acquisition of Engine 153. This engine became the cornerstone of the museum, located in South Dade.

One highlight of the collection is a Florida East Coast Railway passenger car, built in the mid-1920s, which was the primary mode of travel from Jacksonville to Key West before roads were constructed following the devastating 1935 hurricane. Another treasure is the Ferdinand Magellan, a Pullman Company car from 1928. This historic railcar, chosen by the Secret Service during World War II to protect President Roosevelt, remains the heaviest rail car ever built, weighing an impressive 142 tons.

Beyond passenger and freight cars, the museum also showcases a diesel locomotive that was integral to NASA’s space shuttle program, transporting solid rocket boosters from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s.

The museum is situated on the grounds of a former World War II naval blimp base, which once played a crucial role in anti-submarine missions. Originally known as the Richmond Naval Air Station, it was one of the largest blimp bases in the U.S., actively searching for German submarines in the Atlantic during the war. Although the base was destroyed by a hurricane in 1945, the legacy of its mission lives on through the museum.

As Florida’s official railroad museum, the Gold Coast Railroad Museum relies on its small staff and dedicated volunteers, some of whom have been involved for over 20 years. Throughout the year, the museum hosts special events that are perfect for all ages, offering a nostalgic and educational experience for visitors of all kinds.

For more information, visit goldcoastrailroadmuseum.org.