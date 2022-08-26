Step into a sweet paradise with Amazonica

Located in Brickell, Amazonica has been serving up delicious Latin American delights since 2018.

"Inspired by our Latin heritage and our Latin roots, and what we wanted to bring to Miami was a little bit of what we do best over flavors or colors or sound or smells. This is a hospitality venture in which we bring Latin street food to the table," says Ammiel Manevich, CEO of Amazonica.

The nostalgic street food at Amazonica takes inspiration from Colombian Street Fare.

"The whole menu starts off with the Cholados that's really our signature item, It's shaved ice, but we make with natural fruit, no artificial color and no syrups, no artificial sweeteners. And then what we do is we add different toppings and fruit on top so that can be super refreshing or super sweet. Kind of depends on what you're in the mood for, " says Manevich.

There are also savory items on the menu, you can indulge on empanadas and the Pan De Bonos, which is the Colombian take on cheesy bread. Another stellar dish and a personal favorite of mine are the Obleas.

When visiting Amazonica. Ammiel wants guests to have a welcoming and fun time.

"We want you to come in to have a nice relaxing experience. It's very social, you know, you come in, it's fun. You have a nice time, you're not thinking about calories or work. You're thinking about life and about enjoying and you leave with a smile on your face. And that's what we want. We want you to leave happy and that's what we really offer to it's a vacation within your day within your life. And the ultimate objective is happiness," says Manevich.

To check out their full menu head on over to their Instagram @Amazonica.official