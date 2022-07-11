Nestled in the heart of Brickell, the International known restaurant, LPM, delivers an imaginative menu with original and unique cocktails.

The à la carte menu showcases its passion for ingredient led French Mediterranean fare.

Holding the reins in the kitchen is Chef Brian Brumec. He combines the influences from the French Mediterranean with his signature touch to create distant and approachable dishes that elevate everyday cuisine.

"We have influence from the whole region of Mediterranean, we have influence, we have Spanish influence, we have Italian influence a little bit of North African influence, and mostly French, Southern French," says Brumec.

LPM Restaraunt and Bar offers family style dishes like lamb, prawns, and if you're adventurous, you can enjoy escargots, which chef recommends if you're going to try as cargo anywhere, this is the perfect place to do so," says Chef Brumec.

"We have a very classic presentation of the escargots. We serve it in their in their own shells, with the compound butter that we make in house. It's very complex, very complex butter. It has Terragon parsley, almond flour, anchovy paste garlic. Lots of lots of aromatics in it to keep things nice and interesting," says Brumec.

All right, if escargots, don't worry, you can order a lamb which is finger licking good,

LPM also has an exquisite cocktail menu, which you can enjoy and sip on their famous Tomartini cocktail.

