Step into the Glitz and Glamour of the Cabaret: A Spectacular Journey at the Adrienne Arsht Center

Experience the allure of Berlin's infamous nightclubs of the late 1920s right here in downtown Miami at Zoetic Stage’s captivating production of the Tony Award-winning classic, Cabaret the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Inside South Florida takes you behind the scenes of this mesmerizing show, where audiences are transported to a world where life is beautiful, and all troubles are left at the door.

Set against the backdrop of a tumultuous era marked by the rise of the Nazis, Cabaret follows the lives of those working within the club's walls, exploring themes of romance, desire, and the struggle for identity. With a talented cast comprised of South Florida natives, the production offers a unique blend of authenticity and passion that brings the story to life in vivid detail.

Meet Elijah Word, a Fort Lauderdale native and Stoneman Douglas graduate, whose dedication to the stage has spanned over a decade, including performances on cruise ships that keep him busy year-round. Elijah, who is bringing the character of The Emcee to life, said “It kind of just feels like you're just with your friends doing stuff… You're having a good time.”

Sara Grant, a Delray Beach native playing Fräulein Schneider, shares her excitement at having the opportunity to perform for her hometown community, adding a personal touch to the production. “It's exciting being able to connect with your hometown. It is special,” she said.

One of the highlights of the Adrienne Arsht Center's theater-up-close series is its intimate setting, where audiences sit on both sides of the stage, mere feet away from the action. This immersive experience creates a sense of intimacy and connection between performers and audience members, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the show.

Months of meticulous preparation have gone into bringing Cabaret to life, with intricate costumes, electrifying musical numbers, and dynamic dance routines that transport audiences back to the vibrant energy of 1920s Berlin. And for our adventurous reporter, Gabrielle Arzola, there was even an opportunity to step onto the stage and try her hand (or feet) at becoming a KitKat dancer.

Ultimately, Cabaret is more than just a show—it's a celebration of local theater and the dedication of everyone involved in bringing it to fruition. So come join us at the cabaret, where life is a vibrant tapestry of song, dance, and unforgettable moments.

“Cabaret”, presented by Adrienne Arsht Center and Zoetic Stage, runs from March 14 to April 7. For tickets and more information, visit arshtcenter.org.