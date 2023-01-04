Step into the “new economy” confidently with these investing tips

It’s one thing to invest your money into the market, but it’s another thing entirely to invest digitally. Real Estate Investor and Entrepreneur, Tyler Bossetti, joined Inside South Florida with top tips for keeping your investments in top shape.

“The ‘new economy’ is taking the old economy and transforming it through digital assets,” says Bossetti. “It's going to provide the ability to turn hard assets, such as real estate, into a digital format.”

Major corporations are also modernizing their investments.

“We see these massive companies and governments and countries turning cryptocurrency into digital assets,” says Bossetti. “Once regulations are in place, I think it’s going to explode over the next decade.”

For more information, visit TylerBossetti.com and 0Percent.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBHMEDIA.