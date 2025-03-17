Step into the Rhythm: Irish Dancing at Kelly Academy of Irish Dance

Irish dancing is a lively, high-energy art form that has captivated audiences for generations. From intricate footwork to the rhythmic beats of hard shoes, this unique dance style is both exhilarating and rich in tradition. At the Kelly Academy of Irish Dance, owner Caitlin Kelly Rathe is dedicated to teaching and preserving this cherished art form while welcoming dancers of all ages and backgrounds.

Irish dance is instantly recognizable by its precise foot movements, straight arms, and high kicks. Dancers perform in two types of shoes:



– Similar to ballet slippers, these lace-up shoes allow for graceful movements and leaps. Hard Shoes – The heavier, tap-like shoes create rhythmic sounds, adding a percussive element to the dance.

For Caitlin, Irish dancing is more than just a skill—it’s a passion that started in childhood. “My dad’s family is Irish, and for his birthday one year, we got him Riverdance on VHS,” she recalls. “I would play it over and over again and fast forward through the singing parts just because I was so enthralled with the dancing.” Her love for Irish dance grew from those early moments, and her journey led her to teaching and inspiring the next generation of dancers.

At Kelly Academy, the focus is on personal growth and goal-setting rather than just competition placements. “What I love about teaching Irish dance is that the kids get to set goals, and you get to help them work towards them,” Caitlin explains. “When they reach those goals, it's just an exciting time for them to see that they put in the work and did it. It's a good life lesson for them to carry over.’”

Beyond dance, these lessons instill discipline, perseverance, and confidence—skills that students carry into everyday life.

One of Caitlin’s biggest beliefs is that anyone can dance. “If you can walk, you can dance,” she says. “You don’t need to be Irish or a certain age–You can do it from ages 2 to 92.”

To prove that Irish dance is for everyone, Inside South Florida host Cameron Dobbs even gave it a shot—learning the Irish jig firsthand! After mastering the steps, she put her skills to the test with full-speed choreography and live music. Her verdict? Irish dance is as fun as it is rewarding!

Curious about Irish dance? Kelly Academy of Irish Dance offers a free trial class so newcomers can experience the joy of dancing with no obligation. “Come have fun, see if it’s for you,” Caitlin shares.

So, whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a fitness challenge, or a way to celebrate Irish culture, take a step into the world of Irish dance. Visit KellyAcademyofIrishDance.com and give it a try—you might just discover your new passion!