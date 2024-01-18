Step into the World of "Friends" at Aventura Mall

Fans can now immerse themselves in the iconic world of "Friends" right here in South Florida at Aventura Mall. The Friends Experience offers a unique opportunity to explore sets like Joey and Chandler's apartment and Monica's kitchen, bringing the beloved show to life.

Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions, shared that the journey to create The Friends Experience began in 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show. “I think it's just a one-of-a-kind experience that really allows you to feel like you're walking onto the set of a show that is so familiar,” said Moscatelli.

Cameron Dobbs, reporting for Inside South Florida, spoke to fans who expressed their delight. “I feel like I went to a time machine, I got my DeLorean parked outside, and I'm back in the 2000s,” said one enthusiastic fan.

While there's no one right way to visit the experience, Moscatelli offers some recommendations. “I think it's sort of easy to get really excited by the big iconic sets that you would expect, but there's a lot of little hidden gems. If you take your time and you read and look around, I think you'll have a little bit of a better, more enriched experience,” she suggests.

The Friends Experience is now open at Aventura Mall, offering fans a chance to relive their favorite moments.

For tickets and more information, visit FriendsTheExperience.com.