Stephane Colleu: A Champion of Mental Health and Skincare

WSFL-TV's trusted skincare advisor, Stephane Colleu, shared insights with Inside South Florida into his remarkable journey in the beauty industry and his dedication to mental health advocacy through the Dr. Brandt skincare brand.

With over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Stephane's journey with Dr. Brandt skincare began in the early 2000s when he was tasked with spearheading the brand's international expansion. Since then, he has played a pivotal role in preserving the legacy of Dr. Brandt skincare as its president and CEO. Reflecting on his journey, Stephane expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the brand and emphasized his commitment to upholding its mission of empowering individuals to feel confident in their own skin.

Balancing personal and professional responsibilities can be challenging, but Stephane shared his approach to maintaining equilibrium. As a father of three, he prioritizes family time while dedicating early mornings to personal self-care through activities like yoga, meditation, and exercise. Despite the demands of his role, Stephane emphasizes the importance of disconnecting from work in the evenings to focus on his family and mental well-being.

Stephane's advocacy for mental health awareness stems from a personal tragedy—the untimely passing of Dr. Brandt's founder, Frederick Brandt, in 2015. Frederick's battle with depression highlighted the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues and fostering open conversations. In response, Stephane established the Dr. Brandt Foundation, dedicated to promoting mental health and self-care initiatives, particularly within underserved communities.

Through the foundation, Stephane and his team focus on supporting vulnerable populations, such as children in public schools and foster care, who are disproportionately affected by mental health challenges. By providing resources and programs aimed at early intervention and support, the foundation strives to empower individuals to overcome adversity and thrive.

For those seeking more information or wishing to contribute to the foundation's efforts, Stephane encourages reaching out through his Instagram, @StephaneColleu, or visiting the foundation's website, DrBrandtFoundation.org.

