Stephanie Gottlieb's Collaborative Jewelry Collection with De Beers Institute of Diamonds

Jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb recently graced Inside South Florida to unveil her transformative collaboration with the esteemed De Beers Institute of Diamonds. This groundbreaking partnership focuses on creating sustainable, conflict-free pieces that seamlessly blend contemporary aesthetics with timeless elegance.

The heart of Gottlieb's latest collection lies in the illusion of a suspended diamond, drawing attention to the precious stones sourced through the De Beers Institute. Speaking on the collaboration, Gottlieb expressed her pride, stating, “I'm so proud to partner with De Beers Institute of Diamonds on the natural diamond center stones featured in my pieces. They enable my clients not only to acquire exquisite jewelry but also to possess with pride a piece of diamond history.”

The De Beers Institute of Diamonds stands committed to leaving a positive legacy, sourcing all stones naturally and conflict-free, contributing to wildlife conservation, and creating opportunities for women and girls in local communities.

Stephanie Gottlieb's inspiration for this collection reached its pinnacle during a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Botswana. Reflecting on the experience, she shared, “Every piece of my collection honors and respects the origin of the stone and celebrates its natural beauty in a unique and wearable way.”

For those eager to explore this fusion of artistry and ethics, visit DeBeers.com.

