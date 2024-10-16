"Stephen's: A Love Story" Brings Hialeah's Rich Culture to Life Through an Immersive Dining Experience

In anticipation of Hialeah’s 100-year anniversary next year in 2025, Stephen's: A Love Story offers a unique blend of theatre and dining that highlights the history and cultural diversity of South Florida. Set in Kush Hospitality’s Stephen's Delicatessen, the oldest Jewish-style deli in Florida, this immersive play transforms the beloved local spot into a stage for a romantic comedy about a Cuban girl and a Jewish boy who fall in love across the deli counter.

The play, created by writer Vanessa Garcia and director Victoria Collado, co-founders of Abre Camino Collective, uses Hialeah’s cultural tapestry as a backdrop, celebrating Jewish, Cuban, and African American influences that have shaped the city. Audience members are treated to a four-course meal, with menu choices like the Nachos, the Reuben, the Tuna Melt, and La Croqueta Preparada, each linking to specific storylines and seating perspectives in the restaurant, offering a fresh view of the play.

Local talent is at the heart of this production, with notable figures like radio personality Lucy Lopez joining the cast. Lopez, a Hialeah native, emphasized the importance of storytelling by the local community, for the local community, noting that this production showcases Hialeah’s artistic spirit beyond its reputation for hard work and cafecito culture.

To experience Stephen's: A Love Story, join the next performance on October 21. For tickets and more information, visit abrecaminocollective.com. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy local food, local stories, and celebrate Hialeah’s vibrant legacy.