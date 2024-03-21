Stepping into Spring with Yesi De Avila: Latest Beauty Trends and Tips

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new season approaches, many of us are eager to refresh our beauty and skincare routines to embrace the vibrant energy of spring. Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila shared her top recommendations on Inside South Florida for stepping into spring with a radiant glow and embracing the latest beauty trends.

Renew and Recharge with Dr. Dennis Gross

Spring is the perfect time to rejuvenate your skin, and Dr. Dennis Gross's new alpha beta 2% BHA+ breakout solution offers a targeted approach to treating acne. Developed by a renowned dermatologist with over three decades of experience, these products combine potent acne-fighting ingredients to prevent breakouts and soothe the skin. Incorporate the breakout solution into your daily routine and use the on-the-spot eliminator for stubborn acne spots.

Revitalize with Candela Matrix Pro

Experience the transformative benefits of radiofrequency microneedling with Candela Matrix Pro. This innovative in-office treatment stimulates collagen production, effectively addressing acne scars, fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity. With its advanced technology and customizable approach, Matrix Pro delivers impressive results with minimal discomfort and downtime. For more information, visit candelamedical.com.

Illuminate with Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Achieve a luminous complexion with Charlotte Tilbury's award-winning Magic Cream. This revitalizing moisturizer smooths, firms, and primes the skin, creating a flawless canvas for makeup application. Enriched with nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and rosehip oil, Magic Cream hydrates and brightens the skin, leaving you with a radiant glow. Find Charlotte's Magic Cream at Ulta to elevate your skincare routine this spring.

Enhance with New Silicone Silky Hair Tools

Elevate your hair styling routine with Silk’n SilkyStraight, the latest silicone silky hair tools. The new hair straightener and hairdryer from Silk’n utilizes infrared technology and negative ions to protect your hair from damage and reduce frizz. Achieve sleek, shiny locks in less time, perfect for effortless spring hairstyles. For more information, visit Silkn.com.

Travel Radiantly with Drunk Elephant Limited Edition Skincare

Prepare for spring travels with Drunk Elephant's Itty Bitty limited edition skincare set, featuring a complete range of serums to hydrate and revitalize your skin. Ideal for on-the-go beauty routines, these travel-sized products leave your skin smooth, nourished, and glowing, ensuring you look and feel your best wherever your adventures take you. For more information, visit Sephora.com.

Connect with Yesi De Avila

For more beauty insights and tips, follow Yesi De Avila on Instagram @YesiStyleMedia, or visit her website, Yesi.Style.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by YesiStyle Media.