Steps to create healthy happy hour snacks

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Board-Certified Sports Dietitian, Roxana Ehsani, joined Inside South Florida to share delicious treats to tantalize your tastebuds.

“We are going to make a pomegranate Margarita mocktail,” says Ehsani. “Let me pour about half the bottle in there. Then, I'm going to add a little bit lime juice. Then, we'll add some ice in there too.”

For a tasty and healthy snack, pistachios are a filling option.

“We have wonderful pistachios, which is the highest protein snack nut out there actually,” says Ehsani.

For more information, visit POMWonderful.com and WonderfulPistachios.com

