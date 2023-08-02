Steps to create healthy happy hour snacks

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Board-Certified Sports Dietitian, Roxana Ehsani, joined Inside South Florida to share delicious treats to tantalize your tastebuds.

“We are going to make a pomegranate Margarita mocktail,” says Ehsani. “Let me pour about half the bottle in there. Then, I'm going to add a little bit lime juice. Then, we'll add some ice in there too.”

For a tasty and healthy snack, pistachios are a filling option.

“We have wonderful pistachios, which is the highest protein snack nut out there actually,” says Ehsani.

For more information, visit POMWonderful.com and WonderfulPistachios.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Wonderful Company.