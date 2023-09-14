Watch Now
Steps to prevent a concussion in time for National Concussion Awareness Day

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 18:30:05-04

Abbott’s Diagnostics Business’ Neurologist and Medical Director, Dr. Beth McQuiston, and the Association of Pickleball Players’ Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Webb, joined Inside South Florida to share key tips to help avoid a concussion.

At Abbott, we've helped found Concussion Awareness Now, which is a coalition of organizations all focused on optimizing brain health,” says McQuiston. “There are some simple things people can do to minimize injury and maximize fun. The first thing would be to get a good night sleep. Then, make sure that you're hydrated, warmed up and stretched. The most important point is don't lunge for that extra point.”

For more information, visit Concussionawarenessnow.org

