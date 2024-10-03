Stitch Lab Founder Karina Shares Her Vision on Inside South Florida

Karina Rosendo, Founder and Creative Director of Stitch Lab, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her fashion platform dedicated to giving Latin American designers visibility in the United States. Stitch Lab hosts consumer experiences, such as four-day pop-up events, where guests can meet more than 30 Latin American designers, enjoy food, drinks, and explore unique fashion offerings.

Karina, inspired by her travels to Latin America, founded Stitch Lab after noticing the lack of accessibility for US consumers to shop from local Latin designers. She shared that over 250 designers have benefited from the platform, giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent and cultural expression through fashion.

As they prepare for the spring pop-up, Karina explained that the months in between are dedicated to carefully curating the next batch of designers and testing products to ensure quality. Stitch Lab also operates an online marketplace, giving shoppers access to these unique designs year-round.

For more information and to shop the latest collections, visit stitchlabmiami.com or follow them on Instagram at @stitchlabmia.