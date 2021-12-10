Stocking stuffers and festive cocktails for the holidays

Mixologist Paul Zahn stopped by recently to show us some delicious holiday drinks, and some great stocking stuffers.

Give the gift of beauty with the Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 moisturizer. This will brighten up your skin and give you a more even tone. For under $30 it will look like you got a fabulous spa treatment every day.

Use the Absolut Vodka Espresso Martini Kit to keep you going through a late night of wrapping presents. It comes with all you need, including a shaker, to make drinks for everyone.

Gift the host of the holiday party with a great bottle of sparkling wine. Mumm Napa' Fruit Prestige is delicious with hints of citrus and red apple, and pairs well with so many different dishes. It also has notes of gingerbread, and at such an affordable price, you can get a bottle for yourself too!

Don't forget to stop at Burlington to get gifts for everyone on your list, from mom and dad to the youngest little ones. They're also doing their fifteenth annual coat drive, so if you bring in a gently used or new coat, you'll get 10% off!

